Orlando Brown continues to shake up the internet with his outlandish interviews.

The former Disney child star made questionable, unprovoked and unsubstantiated remarks about Diddy in his recent Cam Capone News interview that have the internet questioning his well-being.

While Brown didn’t explicitly say Diddy granted him a sexual favor, some believe the actor’s string of gibberish and facial expressions implied the Bad Boy Records executive orally pleasured him.

“I got in my Diddy mode, I’m sorry. I started licking my lips…” Brown said before turning to the camera and addressing the mogul directly.

“Yo Diddy, you gave me the oosh goshh goof wash. You gave me the oosh gosh mooaf, the shoosh smosh. Diddy… yea son,” Brown said in between licking his lips.

“I love it yo, I love it,” the actor added.

Following a short pause and then a loud burst of laughter, Brown leaned back in his chair and quietly mumbled Diddy’s name while doing more lip licking and making kissing faces.

How social media is responding to Brown’s claim

Online users questioned the validity of Brown’s claim and the actor’s sobriety in the comments of @theneighborhoodtalk’s repost of the moment.

Others suggested that Brown shouldn’t be doing interviews right now.

“Whoever does these interviews with him needs to stop exploiting him. He is definitely not in his right state of mind,” one user argued. “Yeah, there might be some truth to the stories he is telling, but I feel they need to stop interviewing him because he is not right at the moment.”

While some left laughing emojis in the comments, one person wrote: “Somebody around him need to help him, SERIOUSLY. It ain’t funny wut he is goin thru right now.”

If you’re interested in watching the unhinged moment in its full context, view it below.

Brown’s comments on Diddy begin at around the 3:50 mark.

