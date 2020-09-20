Former That’s So Raven Star Gives Church Testimony About Past Crystal Meth Addiction

After That’s So Raven went off air, actor Orlando Brown had fallen from grace. The child actor was a favorite for his witty and animated humor but when he emerged back into the spotlight we weren’t laughing with him. He had began posting videos online of him making outrageous and bizarre claims that he had slept with Raven Symone and Nick Cannon and even leaked a clip of him having sex. He was also arrested in 2016 for drug possession with intent to sell when he was found with amphetamine and again in 2018 when he was accused of trying to break into the Las Vegas restaurant Legends Restaurant & Venue.

After serving 90 days in jail it looked like he was suffering from an apparent psychotic episode during a strange appearance on Dr. Phil, where he also rejected Dr. Phil’s help with receiving mental health services and drug rehab. He said he was turning down services because he couldn’t dedicate another 90 days to being monitored” after serving 60 days in jail for the restaurant break-in and that “it’s a slap in the face for people who need it.”

Brown has resurged onto the internet but now it’s for something positive. In a clip that was posted to The Shade Room, the 32-year-old seems to be stable and doing much better. The video shows him giving a testimony in a church and talking about his past addictions to drugs and the internet.

“I went through a lot,” he said. “I experimented with crystal meth, with weed. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was addicted to the internet. All kinds of stuff.”

He appears to be a member of the church, which gave all the praises.

“My fiancé told me about this place and when I came it was amazing,” he said about the church. “I had a blast. These brothers accepted me for who I am.”

Brown added the the church leaders are “brilliant” expressed feeling a sense of belonging now that he has “a team of brothers.”

It’s great to see Brown on the right track.

Watch the clip below.