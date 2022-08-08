MadameNoire Featured Video

Doja Cat wants people to know that despite the change in her appearance, she’s still the same ole girl.

The “Woman” singer recently took to social media to address fans who questioned her well-being after she shaved her head and eyebrows off while on Instagram Live.

“Everybody being like ‘You’re on drugs’ and ‘You’re crazy’ and ‘What has she done to herself’ [and] ‘You need to seek help’ …That stuff is so heavy,” Doja said.

“If you really have love for me and if you really are concerned about me, I do want you to know that this isn’t a cry for help or an issue of any sort. This is just me having no hair. And I’m still the same me,” she added.

The singer explained that she felt like she was never meant to have hair and that the internet’s worries about her are unnecessary in other recent clips.

“I’m rich, I’m fine,” Doja said. “Just the whole ‘Are you okay, queen?’ sh*t makes me want to rip my… I guess the hair that I have left out, and that would be my pubics.”

Doja Cat’s New Look

“What is use of having hair if you’re not going to f—ing wearing it out? I don’t even sport it, so I’m shaving it off,” the singer said, according to PEOPLE. “There’s no point. I’ve never felt so f—ing happy, like… it’s very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me.”

“I’m glad my head is a good shape. I was scared it was going to give peanut head,” Doja added. “I was like, ‘What the f— does my head look like without hair?’ “

See more of Doja Cat’s new look below.

