After a recent interview, Disney actor Orlando Brown has started to make headlines AGAIN and for all the wrong reasons.

The childhood actor turned rapper, Orlando Brown previously spoke with comedian Funny Marco. During that discussion, Orlando made some unusual remarks about his connection with Bow Wow. Where he asserted that Bow Wow, “got a bomb a*s p*ssy.”

In a recently deleted tweet Bow Wow responded, “Since when legends GOT TO speak on f***y? Im filming my new tv show as we speak and preparing for a sold out show at the o2 arena for the millennium tour in London. Ima 35 yr old father i dont play them type games. You do know this bow u talking to right. I AM A BOY DAMON..” Followed by mentioning that the actor needs help and that it’s sad because he had potential as an actor.

The actor recently spoke with Cam Capone News about a variety of subjects, including Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, Bow Wow and his visit on Dr. Phil.

During his discussion of his journey, Brown stated that he would “want to see Dr. Phil and give him a hug” and to thank him for “really opening the door to truly show people that think they don’t need help to go get help.” He talked about how he had recently considered going back to see the doctor to express his regret and express his gratitude for helping him start the process of seeking help.

In the same interview Orlando then repeated his previous statement that Bow Wow, “had good p****y” again. Followed by calling out Kevin Gates for his comments about Beyoncé.

“I have no problem with Soulja Boy,” he continued, before adding, “Maybe Whitney Houston shouldn’t be in Soulja Boy’s body.” When questioned about his diss track that was an insult to the internet sensation. He continued, remarking, “He has really big dentures,” as he discussed the “Kiss Me Through the Phone” lyricist.

Brown spoke about Jay-Z in another release of the multi-part interview. Orlando mentioned that he knows “how to contact the world” and “how to chase a bag.” The 34-year-old spoke on how it would be “awesome” and an “extreme blessing” to be given the opportunity to have Jay-Z spit a verse on one of his songs. Brown discussed the father-of-three and mogul’s influence in the hip-hop industry and described him as “cool” and “clever.”

The interview does not, however, end there. The discussion abruptly changed course as the “That’s So Raven” actor gave his justifications for DMing Mariah Carey. He said he “wanted to f*** Nick’s b***h and do a song” when asked why he had DM’d her. No disrespect intended, he continued. He then said, “But you have to understand y’all they like me to say crazy s***. So, if I don’t say no crazy s*** and I don’t give these n****a nothing—then it won’t go viral.” The actor continued, “It would be awesome if I could do a interview with her (Mariah Carey) she did say it’s a possibility.”

