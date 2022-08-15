MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s Martell Holt has been publicly exposed by his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry.

The latter took to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 14 to share her contentious feelings about where the former couple stands now, as well as a series of private emails between her and Holt.

“N—as be delusional, I been posting in my close friends [Instagram Stories] but tonight he tried it! Got back from vacation stressed,” Curry wrote underneath screenshots of her and Holt’s email exchange.

In the screenshots, Curry offered a lengthy response after Holt sent her a message that said, “You told me you grew up. Smh… I feel so bad for you. My heart hurts. Best of luck.”

“I was soooooooooo dumb! I hope your three daughters never run into a man like you,” Curry clapped back. “My heart hurts for you and you still don’t get it! You could’ve moved on and kept it real but you lied about it!! Stop blaming me!!!!!!!!!!”

“I was loyal to you. You went and got an old b–ch, best of luck to you!” Curry continued, possibly referrencing Holt’s alleged current romance with Shereé Whitfield.

Curry ended the message with: “Still a narcissist manipulator trying to make this my fault. Bye, don’t email me unless it’s about [our son]! We have nothing to talk about. My closure was seeing you on the blogs, yours will be seeing me with my new man. Don’t email me back!!!!!!!!!! You been a liability, what you talking about…. Slow.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Martell Holt From ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Acknowledges His ‘Foolish’ Affair And Wrongdoings”

What else Curry’s posts revealed…

Curry noted in a separate post that her and Holt’s son’s name wouldn’t be changed to start with an “M” like the LAMH star’s kids with his ex-wife Melody Holt.

In another post, she shared a photo Holt emailed her of the two of them on the beach together.

“I own my sh*t, now what!” said Curry after airing her Holt’s dirty laundry.

See screenshots of Curry’s posts below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Here’s Why Love & Marriage Huntsville Fans Are Signing A Petition To Get Martell Holt Booted From The Show”