Some Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans are taking their dislike for Martell Holt to new heights.

A newly launched petition on Change.com created by a user named “Cancel Martell” makes several allegations against the LAMH star, including that Martell is homophobic and abusive.

The petition — which asks that Martell be removed from LAMH — already has more than 1,160 signatures out of its 1,500 goal.

The campaign’s description also highlights Martell and Melody Holt’s co-parenting issues and ongoing custody battle.

Melody recently revealed in an interview that Martell, her ex-husband, is currently suing her for full custody of the couple’s four children.

Melody shared the news in an interview with The Shade Room posted on YouTube in late July.

Read The Petition’s Description In Its Entirety Down Below.

“Martell Holt has become dangerous and unhinged. He cheated on his beautiful wife of 12 years with Coleslaw who bore him an outside son in the marriage. Then he sues the ex wife for needing daycare since she has to work. He stole $17,000 out of the joint bank account before the divorce was final. He refused to let his ex wife get her things out of the marital home resulting in his kids having to sleep on air mattresses. He allegedly abuses his son causing Melody to have to report him and keep her kids safe from him for 56 days. He needed to be physically restrained by Marsau on the Vegas trip because he was getting too aggressive with his ex wife. He disrespects women and any woman who comes close to him has to be ashamed!” “Now he’s taking his ex wife to court for full custody because she let her gay brother babysit their 4 children. We are cancelling Martell Holt for homophobia and abuse. We are asking for the CANCELLATION Of Martell Holt including boycotting his products and Sutter Homes wine. If that doesn’t work we will boycott ‘Love & Marriage Huntsville’ until Carlos King limits his exposure on the show. This abuse and homophobic views can not go unnoticed any longer.”

