If you think Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s Melody Holt reconciled with her ex-husband Martell Holt, then you’re sadly mistaken.

Fans saw the Holts having a physical altercation with co-star Latisha Scott’s family on Instagram Live over a comment made about the paternity of the Holt’s youngest child. Since the Holts looked like they were holding each other down, fans thought this meant that they had gotten back together. Melody Holt made it clear that that’s not happening.

In her latest Instagram post, Holt said she would never return to such a toxic marriage. While they were together, Martell Holt was an avid cheater and fathered a child with his mistress.

“It’s very interesting to me how soo many people encourage women to stay in emotionally draining and abusive situations,” she wrote on Instagram. “Then, if/when they leave, they’re actually encouraged to return. Let me be super clear, YEARS of behavior doesn’t change overnight, in a few months etc. It takes extensive therapy and YEARS of self work. Let’s normalize choosing self, peace, higher vibrations, and better energy.”

They were married for 14 years before Melody Holt filed for divorce. Now that she’s back on the market, the mother of four said she is nervous about returning to the dating scene.