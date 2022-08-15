MadameNoire Featured Video

Irv Gotti’s comments about his sexual past with Ashanti continues to spark commentary.

During a recent run-in with the paparazzi, TV personality and reality star Judge Greg Mathis gave his two cents on the musicians’ situation from a legal standpoint.

Mathis shared his opinion that Ashanti should pursue legal action if Irv keeps running his mouth about the stars’ past.

“Yes, she should if she feels she’s being defamed,” said Mathis. “She should perhaps send a cease and desist, if nothing else, hoping that they’ll honor the law. Because a cease and desist order is just that: a law. So that would be my suggestion prior to moving forward. Just send a cease and desist and hope that they honor that.”

The judge also spoke on whether all attention is good attention after the paparazzi mentioned the belief Irv’s comments made Ashanti’s “worth and value go up a notch.”

“In this environment that we’ve been in, good or bad helps your fame,” noted Mathis. “So I’m not sure if she [Ashanti] is a part of that culture.”

“As I tell the litigants, it has to be an intent to hurt your reputation, and it has to be made to third parties,” “And it must actually hurt your reputation… So that’s the issue. Does it actually hurt your reputation, or does it give you more fame like our kids get in this society?” “I know it’s some things he said that are unflattering. I’ll just say that. And no, I’m not going to repeat it and spread it further.”

Irv Gotti’s Recent Comments On Ashanti

The Murder Inc. co-founder opened up about his and Ashanti’s romance in a now-viral Drink Champs interview.

Irv said he loved Ashanti although he was in his feelings when he found out she moved on with Nelly following their romance.

The music producer also claimed Ashanti’s 2002 hit song “Happy” was inspired by their lovemaking.

