MadameNoire Featured Video

Irv Gotti recently dished details about how his intimate past with Ashanti affected his musical creative process.

The Murder Inc. cofounder spoke about his romantic and sexual history with Ashanti during a recent episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs, hosted by DJ EFN and N.O.R.E.

Irv claimed during the interview that his inspiration for producing Ashanti’s 2002 hit song “Happy” came after the two had sex.

“We just finished sleeping together or whatever,” claimed Irv. “I’m taking a shower, I’m in the shower, you know a n—a creative after [sex]. I think of the whole track in the shower […] That record came about because of our energy.”

Irv Gotti On Being With Ashanti

Irv claims he doesn’t miss his romance with Ashanti, despite him discussing their past in his recent interview.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Irv shared that he was in love with the “Foolish” singer when they were dating.

The revelation came up in conversation as Irv discussed Ashanti’s romantic involvement with Nelly after they dated.

“At the time it happens, any man is hurt. The chick you are f—–g in love with is with this n—a,” Irv expressed.

The producer also said he didn’t know Ashanti and Nelly were an item until the two attended a basketball game together and went public with their romance.

“You wanna hear how I found out? I was at home… listen to this sh*t,” Irv told Drink Champs’ co-hosts. “This is — God wanted me to find out. I was at home. NBA package, I like watching sports. ‘Oh my God, what’s this commotion going on in the stadium?'”

Mimicking a sports announcer, Irv said, “‘We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly just walked in with Ashanti.'”

While all of the romantic messiness happened around 20 years ago, Irv isn’t the only one commenting on how things with Ashanti played out.

Nelly seemingly joked about Irv’s Drink Champs interview during a recent performance he and Ashanti did of their 2008 song “Body On Me.”

As Ashanti walked off the stage, Nelly said, “Ayo, I got floor seats to the next game, what’s happening?”

Read more about Nelly and Ashanti’s on-stage reunion down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Somebody Check On Irv!’: Nelly Brings Out Ashanti At Concert, Fans Wonder If It Was Done To Spite Irv Gotti”