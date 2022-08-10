MadameNoire Featured Video

Irv Gotti has been making headlines over his failed relationship with Ashanti. He turned heads when he got candid about his past relationship with her and aired all their dirty laundry on Drink Champs recently. One person who didn’t like the shenanigans going on was Fat Joe. The Terror Squad rep hopped on Instagram Live and expressed his ill feelings towards not only Irv Gotti but Ja Rule.

Fat Joe didn’t like that Ja Rule didn’t defend Ashanti at all during the nearly three-hour interview.

“It’s one thing if its on the documentary, but to go to Drink Champs, and to keep calling her a b**** and disrespecting her,” he said. “I’m not the brother to stand up for Ashanti. Ja Rule is standing right there.”

Ja Rule responded in the comments of a post on Hollywood Unlocked and said he indeed did confront Gotti about his foul language towards the “Baby” singer.

“STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz. Watch the interview before you talk s***.. NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS…”

Fat Joe also shared his opinion over Irv Gotti opening up about the affair two decades later and called him a “sucker.”

“Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old,” he said. “I know he was making points that mean a lot to him, but when you keep ranting about somebody, 20 years later, that means he’s not over the young lady.”

Gotti wasn’t a fan of what Fat Joe either and told Houston’s 97.9 The Box that there’s no way they are really friends.

“I feel like [Fat Joe] fooled me, he’s not my friend. But in life you get fooled,” the former Murder Inc. CEO said. “Forget Joe. They don’t want me to talk about Joe. So, I won’t talk about Joe, I’ll talk about life. In life, everyone goes through friends. People who you thought were your friends. I’m not talking about Joe. Let me talk. In life, I have had countless friends come and go. But, you know what remains consistent and why I get through all of this? My family. Because I don’t really need friends.”