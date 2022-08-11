MadameNoire Featured Video

Ciara’s “Level Up” challenge still puts smiles on the faces of even her youngest fans.

On Aug. 8, the Denver Broncos shared a video of the singer dancing and doing the “Level Up” challenge with a young girl in a crowded outdoor open area.

The encounter took place during what appeared to be a training camp hosted by the football team, according to Blavity.

The young girl shyly did the “Level Up” challenge in front of Ciara before the singer joined in and danced with the little one.

“She don’t know about that, ‘this beat is automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh,'” someone said in the background as the two danced, referencing Ciara’s 2004 song “1, 2 Step.”

The “Level Up” Impact

Earlier this year, Ciara had another heartwarming “Level Up” related interaction with a young fan.

The performer made an appearance on Good Morning America in January where she announced cancer survivor Aubrey English and her family were being gifted a surprise trip to Disney World.

In 2018, when English was three years old, the young girl became an internet sensation after a clip of her doing the “Level Up” challenge went viral.

At the time of the video’s popularity, English was in the hospital being treated for her cancer.

In addition to praising the viral sensation for “inspiring so many” on GMA, Ciara said, “Oh my goodness. I’m in tears right now. Aubrey, I just want to say that you are a superhero.”

“I’m so impressed by your strength and how you never gave up in your battle against cancer. You inspire me and so many people and so many others,” the singer added.

