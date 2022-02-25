MadameNoire Featured Video

Can you imagine Ciara’s “Like A Boy” sung by anybody else but her?

Kelly Rowland recently revealed that the 2007 hit single — featured on Ciara’s late 2006 sophomore album The Evolution — was actually written for her.

“‘Like A Boy,’ that was Ciara’s — [that] was actually written for me,” Rowland recently told MNEK on the songwriter’s Apple Music show, Proud Radio With MNEK.

Despite being surprised after learning her name could have been tacked to the R&B banger, Rowland said she and Ciara have no bad blood between them and she’s not resentful about the way things turned out.

In fact, the “Like This” singer said she and Cici have even developed a bond over their experiences with motherhood.

“Yeah, and funnily enough, she is honestly one of the closest things to me,” Rowland said of her and Ciara’s relationship. “We bonded over motherhood. I wonder if she knows that [the song was written for me]? I’ll make sure to call her after this.”

“But yeah, it was so funny,” Rowland continued. “I found that out later and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ The writers and producers told me and they were like, ‘Yeah, we wrote that in your session.’ I was like, ‘No, you didn’t.'”

“I was so mad. But now I’m happy for my girl,” the former Destiny’s Child member noted.

It’s crazy to think we could’ve had “Like A Boy” with Rowland’s spin on it. Still, we agree with the “Motivation” singer — Ciara definitely did her thing!

