Ciara’s 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover is a testament to the talented performer as an indelible beauty and sex symbol.

While this year’s other cover stars are Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu, SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief MJ Day emphasized in a statement that “Ciara has seen enormous success as a performer while simultaneously focusing on her passion for philanthropy and service.”

The 36-year-old mother of three donned a “LaQuan Smith bustier-style” leopard print one-piece swimsuit and matching brown straw cowboy hat on her cover, according to PEOPLE.

CiCi was photographed in Barbados by Ben Watts and looked effortless stunning — per her usual.

Russell Wilson gave a shout out to his wife on social media that, in part, read, “You are not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but your heart, your kindness, your love for others, your ability to make the world dance, your a big time CEO, an incredible wife and mother!”

The Denver Broncos quarterback’s message on Instagram followed up on the tribute he penned at the opening of CiCi’s SI Swimsuit cover story.

Russell described his wife as “a ray of light,” and he highlighted his immense pride in the singer for becoming a SI Swimsuit cover girl because he knows it’s been a long-desired dream of hers to achieve.

“As you can probably tell, I’m incredibly proud of my wife. And now that she’s on the cover of SI Swimsuit, that’s one more thing for me to take pride in,” Russell expressed.

“I know it’s something she’s always wanted. And I know she’ll use the visibility that comes with being on the cover to inspire even more people—not only as a mother and the beautiful angel and the powerful woman that she is.”

CiCi doubled down on how “significant” her latest cover is to her in a behind-the-scenes clip shared by SI Swimsuit.

On Instagram, the “Level Up” singer shared that she is “truly proud to be on the cover of such an iconic magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me!”

“I’m definitely gon be poppin and makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a celebration :),” Ciara added.

The 2022 SI Swimsuit spreads hit newsstands on May 19.

