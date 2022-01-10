MadameNoire Featured Video

Back in 2018, Aubrey English stole the hearts of online users after a clip of her dancing to Ciara’s song ‘Level Up’ went viral. English was in the hospital being treated for cancer.

Now in remission, the six-year-old and her family got the surprise of a lifetime when Ciara virtually popped in on Good Morning America on Jan. 3, to chat with the survivor and be a part of some feel good news coming Aubrey’s way.

Toward the end of the segment, the GMA team announced that Aubrey and her family are being sent to Disney World for vacation.

Ciara’s one-on-one with the family followed a personalized message Aubrey received from Disney’s Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog.

The singer referred to Aubrey as a “‘Level Up’ princess” and applauded the young girl for “inspiring so many.”

“Oh my goodness. I’m in tears right now. Aubrey, I just want to say that you are a superhero,” Ciara told the child. “I’m so impressed by your strength and how you never gave up in your battle against cancer. You inspire me and so many people and so many others.”

