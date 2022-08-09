MadameNoire Featured Video

Tisha Campbell recently opened up about the aftermath of her divorce from Duane Martin. The My Wife & Kids star visited Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning and said after they separated, she had to figure out she was outside of being a wife and mother.

“One of the things that goes through your mind is who am I outside of this person?,” she said. “I took marriage, my wifely duties…and being a mother, that was at the forefront of everything. Career came second. I had to find myself.”

While coping with the end of her 22-year marriage, she said she went through the five stages of grief: anger, denial, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

“It was complete devastation. It was disbelief, it was anger at times. It was literally five stages of grief, and then there was more than acceptance. It was acceptance of myself, I’m stronger than I really knew, and it was getting rid of any baggage, setting boundaries for myself.”

Tisha Campbell and Martin’s divorce was finalized in December 2020. Campbell filed for divorce in 2018. They share two children, 20-year-old Xen and 12-year-old Ezekiel.

She added having faith in God was also a big part of her grieving experience.

“God kept giving me something. He kept paving the way for me and kept gifting me all these wonderful miracles. I never understood what faith was until I was at absolute zero. I thought faith was getting on your knees, praying and getting up and doing the work until I could not do anything and my hands were tied behind my back, or up in the air, and there was nothing I could do. That’s when I understood, things were going to work out because He’s going to work it out.”

When her marriage ended, she had hit rock bottom financially.

“Nothing. No one knows that but I had nothing,” she said during interview with Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier. “Nothing in the bank. Nothing. I had maybe $7 to my name and I was scared. It was like I was starting all over.”

During their divorce, she alleged that Martin hid money from her while they were together and accused him of being involved in a bankruptcy scam.

Watch the interview below.