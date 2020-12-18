MadameNoire Featured Video

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin’s divorce has officially been finalized.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, as part of the settlement, “Tisha’s keeping a leased property and a leased 2020 BMW. Duane’s also walking away with a leased place and some cars, including a 2014 Bentley, BMW scooter, and a Kawasaki motorcycle.” Neither actor will receive spousal or child support.

Earlier this month, Tisha revealed in an interview that when she left Duane back in 2018, she had “maybe $7” to her name. While, initially, it seemed as though the separation between the pair who had been married for 22 years before their split in 2018 would peaceful, 2019 brought lots of conflict. In January of that year, Tisha was granted a restraining order against Duane after alleging he was abusive toward her as far back as when they first got married in 1996. Less than a month later, she filed a petition for full custody of their sons, Xen,19, and Ezekiel, 11. In the court documents, she claimed “[Duane] has never shown an active interest unless it was for show or social media. When we were together, the Respondent stayed isolated in his room watching TV for hours, much of the time when the children were there.”

In July of 2019, Duane retorted with a claim that Tisha was mentally unstable, stating in divorce documents that he was concerned about her mental and emotional wellbeing after a series of breakdowns, including an intense episode that allegedly occurred in August of 2017. Later that year in October, Tisha moved out of their family home.

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked in November of that year, Tisha spoke on her divorce process saying, “… I think that when you go through things, unexpected it is a beautiful devastation… embrace the pain, every tear because you’re growing from that and you’re going to be a different person. You’re going to be a phoenix. And in the moment, you don’t believe it. It sounds so cliché and you don’t want to hear that shit. But it’s f-ckin true.”

According to TMZ, in the relaying of his decision, the judge asked that moving forward Tisha and Duane “treat each other with respect and civility” for the sake of their youngest child.