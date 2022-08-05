MadameNoire Featured Video

Mr.106 & Park is taking his talents back to BET. Bow Wow will be hosting a new a dating show with a twist titled After Happily Ever After, BET reported.

On the eight-episode series, Bow Wow will host as couples whose relationships ended in separation or divorce help pick dates for their exes. On each episode, Bow Wow will be throwing a singles party where only the matchmaking exes attend so they can choose a potential boo for their former love. They then ask their pick to move into the house with them and date their ex for two days. The ex who is going on the dates will then decide if they want to keep things going or meet someone new.

“Are Exes the most equipped candidates to help these daters meet their next love?, “read the show’s description. “In this environment, will old feelings resurface while watching their former partner fall in love with someone new? Will they realize their Ex is still the one? Or will they find a new love in their after happily ever after?”

Julie Pizzi, who is the president of production company Bunim/Murray, said After Happily Ever After “offers a new perspective on the realities of second-chapter dating.”