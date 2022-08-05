MadameNoire Featured Video

Malia Obama was spotted out with a mystery man who is suspected to be her new love interest. In pictures captured by Daily Mail, the former first daughter is seen strolling with Dawit Eklund. He is the co-founder of record label 1432 R, which is stationed in Washington D.C. Eklund, who will be 33 next week, and Obama, 24, were seen looking cutesy during a visit to the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art. They’ve also been seen running errands together. Eklund and Obama have been spotted out three times in the past nine days in Los Angeles.

Before Eklund, the Harvard University graduate was romantically linked to a fellow student named Rory Farquharson back in 2017.

During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, their mother Michelle Obama confirmed that they were dating. It’s been quite the transition for the former FLOTUS to see her little girls grow up and now be exploring their love life.

“Now they’re bringing grown men home,” she said. “Now they have boyfriends and real lives and all that stuff. They have grown up right before our very eyes and they are doing well.”

While Malia Obama’s love life is booming so is her career. She is currently a member of the writer’s room for Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon series.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover told Vanity Fair at the Atlanta premiere. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard. I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

His brother, Stephen Glover, half jokingly said they have no problems telling her when her ideas are lackluster.

“Well, you know, we just hurt her feelings,” he added. “We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter. Nah, she’s very down to earth, and cool. So, it’s not a problem at all. She has a lot of good ideas. She’s great. She’s just a regular person like everybody else.”