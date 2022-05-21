MadameNoire Featured Video

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have been lived some of their toughest moments in their marriage in front of the cameras for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. While many thought that Kirk Frost’s infidelity and having an outside child would tear them apart, he and Rasheeda Frost are still going strong.

One thing Rasheeda said she had to do was tune out all of her family and friends while she and Kirk repaired their marriage.

“With family with friends, everybody has an opinion,” she said. “And at the end of the day, it was between me and what God has for me in my life and our relationship. And I had to realize that that was one of my biggest learning lessons during that time. [It] was just really understanding who I am and maneuvering and doing what I felt like was right because a lot of people tried to steer you in the direction that they want you to go in.”

Kirk pointed out that after all of his dirty laundry was aired out on national television, men often approached him and thanked him for inspiring them to go work things out with their spouses.

“But I will say this and I hate to just be honest about it. Me putting my relationship on Broadway, it changed that whole aspect of just relationships, period,” he said. “Like I had a lot of guys come up to me and be like, ‘Yo, you helped me save my marriage. I went back home we got back together’.”

At the end, Rasheeda said she was happy that her pain was able to help others heal.

“It ended up being a blessing,” she added. “I met so many people… it could be young couples all the way up to like 60 and 70-year-olds who would just come and talk about different stuff and feel like we’re like their therapist.”

Watch the full interview below.