DaBaby is now banned from the California bowling alley where he and his crew pounced on DaniLeigh’s brother Brandon Curiel. Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, California has declared that the “Bop” rapper is no longer welcome on the premises and has also turned footage of the physical assault over to the police, TMZ reported.

The police confirmed that DaBaby is now under investigation for assault with a deadly weapon due to Curiel being kicked in the head, according to XXL.

“On 02/10/22, at 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a radio call for an ambulance battery in the 19600 block of Ventura Boulevard,” a representative said. “Officers met with the victim, who had left the location after the incident but had returned later around 3:30 a.m., to have a police report completed.”

When speaking to police, Curiel, who also goes by Brandon Bills, told police that “he was at the location when he became involved in a verbal dispute with the suspect” and that he was punched in the face by the suspect, then hit and kicked by numerous other suspects.” Curiel had many injuries but refused medical treatment.

In the video, DaBaby punched Curiel and he then fell on a bowling lane, which are known to be slippery. He and his entourage then ran onto the lane and began punching and kicking Curiel. He rose from the fight bloody and shirtless. Curiel approached DaBaby to address him over the dispute he had with DaniLeigh on Instagram Live in November. Besides humiliating her and calling her a “side chick” and saying she was “cuckoo for cocoa puffs,” he also called the police on her and she was escorted off the premises and charged with two counts of simple assault.

After videos of the assault went viral, DaniLeigh commented on the fiasco and then deactivated her Instagram account.

“Lame as hell,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Running up on my brother on some slippery a** floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him. I pray this stops now!!! [Because] this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise.”

DaBaby hasn’t commented on this incident.