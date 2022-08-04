MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj fans are going head to head on Twitter. After Minaj shared a preview for her upcoming single “Freaky Girl,” Cardi B’s fans began age shaming her. Soon #Shes40 started trending on Twitter. The Barbz then clapped back with the hashtag #NoNickiNoCareer. BardiGang kept it going and responded with the hashtag #NoCardiNoClout.

“Nicki Minaj is a SICK woman. Her and her minions rewrote history to make Cardi B seem like she’s crazy,”one of Cardi’s fans tweeted. “The barbz harass Cardi everyday for just living her life & all that needs to stop, the truth always comes to light. SHES 40.”

Another fan said BardiGang isn’t shaming Minaj for her age, but for her behavior.

“Y’all need to stfu Y’all know we’re not age shaming, there’s nothing wrong with being 40, it’s the ways she acts like a high school student that doesn’t know how to act, #SHES40 #NOCARDINOCLOUT #NOKIMNOCAREER.”

The Barbz took the #Shes40 hashtag and used it to praise their Queen. They spoke of her beauty, success and wealth.

“I’m sick of bardi gang going on about Nicki being 40 firstly she’s 39 secondly who looks better tho??,” one barb stated. “Our queen is ageing like fine wine and I ain’t gonna say nothing about cardi because it’s Nicki page but no words are needed we all know which one looks older here.”

Another fan wrote, “SHE’S 40 BUT HAD A #2 DEBUT ON THE BB HOT 100, SHES 40 and has 200milllion FOLLOWERS ON IG THE MOST FOLLOWED RAPPER ON THE PLATFORM, SHES 40 BUT LOOKS LIKE SHES IN HER 20’s, SHES 40 BUT ALL THESE BTCHES ARE HER SONS #NONICKINOCAREER #SHES40.”

Someone else pointed out that these #Shes40 comments were ageist and that this is only a conversation had about female rappers.

“If SHES 40 isn’t about Nicki Minaj’s looks like Cardi B’s fan base says it is, then it’s about her rap music career. Which is something you don’t hear being said about Lil Wayne, Eminem, Jay Z, Beyoncé, etc. It’s still #ageism and disgusting. She’s still the Queen of Hip Hop.”

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have had tension ever since they collaborated on Migos’ “Motorsport” single. Cardi B then did an interview and addressed if there was bad blood between them.

“I don’t really have the time for that,” she said about their then alleged beef to Ebro Darden on Beats 1 in 2018. “It’s like, if you ain’t f****** my man, or if you not taking my money from me, or if you not stop my money then I don’t really give a f*** about you.”

A week later, Minaj did an interview with Zane Lowe and said she has never received any love from the “Rumors” rapper.

“The only thing that Cardi did that really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after ‘Motorsport’,” Minaj told Zane Lowe in April 2018. “I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, ‘Thank you.’

She added, “And you still did interviews just to paint Nicki as the bad person. And play the victim. And that really, really hurt me because I really fully supported her. And up until this recent interview she did [with Ebro Darden for Beats 1], I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview. And I can only imagine how many girls wished they could’ve been on a song with Nicki Minaj.”

They later had a physical altercation at a Harpers Baazar party in 2018 during New York Fashion Week.

