Even though much of the internet is swirling with love surrounding a viral clip of Tiffany Haddish hearing the news of her Grammy win, the actress and comedienne is simultaneously being held to the fire by others who are calling her out for the shady comments she recently made about Nicki Minaj on the audio chat-based app Clubhouse.

As a trending topic for a good portion of the day, Twitter users are clearly having mixed emotions about Haddish at the moment. In one post with over 19K Likes from just hours ago, Haddish is seen tearing up on the set of “Kids Say the Darndest Things with Tiffany Haddish” when she received the news that her “Black Mitzvah” Netflix special won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album — a win not achieved by a Black woman since Whoopi Goldberg in 1986. In support of her achievement, commenters underneath the post said things like “Tiffany Haddish is a national treasure,” and “Congrats to one of the most talented humans on Earth. Well done!”

On the flip side though, Haddish is also trending because of a recently released audio clip where she is heard not being too enthusiastic when a Clubhouse user said she was the “Nicki Minaj of comedy right now.” Citing how the comedienne was “killing the mother f*cking game” — instead of taking it as a compliment, Haddish shadily responded to the user by saying she wasn’t like the rapper because she treats people with the respect they deserve.

To the audible agreement of some of the chat’s other vocal participants, Haddish said, “And unlike Nicki I treat everybody with respect and dignity.”

While it’s unclear how recent the clip is, the comedienne’s comments might be based on residual feelings she’s held onto since Minaj called her out during the 2018 MTV VMA Awards. If you recall, during a bit Haddish and Kevin Hart were doing amidst the show, the comedienne threw some shade at the girl group Fifth Harmony. Then, when Minaj later came on stage to accept an award, the rapper directedly told Haddish not to discount the girl group’s talent — especially that of Normani, one its most popular stars. Minaj said to Haddish as they were on stage, “Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b*tch.”

Many Twitter users have also been quick to point out that just because Haddish just won a Grammy doesn’t mean that they’ll be forgetting some of her past indiscretions. Bringing up a distasteful comedy bit Haddish had done about the abusive altercation Rihanna was in, and the comedienne’s alleged role in one Black female doctor’s suicide attempt recently, people think that Haddish’s comments on Minaj not treating others with respect is purely hypocritical.

