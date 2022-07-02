MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj is coming with a new flavor. The Queens rapstress has partnered with Rap Snacks for new line of potato chips. Their latest release will be Minaj’s Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips, People reported.

“Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap,” Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay said in a statement. “You’re talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur, as well. It just makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we align to push the bar even further. This is the beginning of a legendary partnership.”

Other rappers who have had their own Rap Snacks include Fetty Wap, Lil’ Baby, Migos and Rick Ross.

The “We Go Up” rapper’s newest partnership was announced during Essence Fest, which she is headlining this year. The head barb took the stage on July 1 for a live performance. It was scheduled to be streamed via Hulu. Host Angela Yee then announced that her set wouldn’t be streamed after all. This left the Barbz heated and Hulu and Essence felt their wrath via Twitter.

“I’m still not over the fact how @hulu and @essencefest lied about streaming Nicki’s performance LIVE,” one tweet read. “Made us pay and wait then the host, Angela Yee purposely avoided saying Nicki’s name as one of the performers.

“Nah because this is so messed up, Hulu and essence has been promoting all week saying we’ll be to see Nicki Minaj LIVE on stream,” someone else said. “It seems like they sued us for interactions once again.”

Her performance was quite eventful. She performed hits like “Beez In The Trap,” “Seeing Green,” ” Do We Have A Problem?” and “Moment 4 Life.” She also surprised concertgoers with appearances from Lil’ Wayne and Birdman. At one point, it seemed like she dissed Kanye West. While performing “Monster,” she cut the music and said “I’m ‘Monster’d out…and we don’t f*** with clowns.” Since this is West’s song, it looked like this was a jab at him. West also just collaborated with her nemesis Cardi B for her new single “Hot Ish.”

Her performance still made it onto the internet despite the livestream being cut. Take a look below.