Pheonix Mercury player Brittney Griner penned a letter to President Joe Biden pleading for his help to bring her back home as her detainment in Russia continues.

Lindsay Kahawa Colas, the basketball star’s agent, confirmed that Brittney’s letter was delivered to Biden on July 4.

While most of the letter remains private, Colas shared portions of Brittney’s letter with the press.

“As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Brittney wrote to Biden, Rolling Stone reports. “On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

“… I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you,” Brittney continued. “I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”

Cherelle Griner Also Speaks Out

On Tuesday, July 5, Griner’s wife Cherelle spoke out on Brittney’s detainment and addressed the basketball player’s letter to the president.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Cherelle said the fact that she hasn’t heard from Biden about her wife’s detainment is “very disheartening.”

“Initially I was told, you know, we are going to try to reserve, we’re going to try to handle this behind scenes and let’s not raise her value and you know stay quiet. You know, I did that and respectfully, we’re over 140 days at this point. That does not work,” Cherelle said on Brittney’s status.

“So I will not be quiet anymore,” Cherelle continued. “I will find that balance of, you know, harm versus help in pushing our government to do everything that’s possible because being quiet, they’re not moving, they’re not doing anything. So my wife is struggling, and we have to help her.”

Brittney has been detained in Russia since February for allegedly carrying cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Her trial began on July 1, and the WNBA star faces up to 10 years in a Russian prison if she’s convicted on the drug trafficking charges she faces.

