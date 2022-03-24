MadameNoire Featured Video

An official from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was granted consular access to detained American basketball player Brittney Griner. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price revealed the big news during an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow on March 23, where he claimed that the WNBA star was “in good condition” upon her check-in with the embassy official.

“We will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly,” Price continued. “Our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition and we will continue to do everything we can to see to it that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal,” he added.

Ned admitted that he was unsure if Russian officials would allow further access to the star in the future but the department spokesman noted that the U.S. expects “consistent, timely access” to Griner and other Americans detained in the country.

MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the Pheonix Mercury player is currently detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in a Russian prison. Authorities have reportedly opened up a criminal case against Griner pertaining to "the large-scale transportation of drugs." She is currently being held in pre-trial detainment as the investigation continues.

Griner, who has been playing with the Russian Women’s team UMMC Ekaterinburg for the last seven years during the WBNA off-season, was arrested at Sheremetyevo Airport sometime in late February after officials from the Russian Customs Service found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. The star had flown back to Russia from New York, to play in a scheduled game with the UMMC Yekaterinburg. Drug sniffing canines detected the substance as she was walking through security screening. Back in late February,

Thankfully, Griner has been in communication with her family throughout the tough process, according to her Russian attorneys. Last week, one source close to the Houston native told ESPN that she was “Ok.”

According to the publication, a judge has extended Griner’s investigation until May 19, but some insiders believe that prosecutors will request an additional extension. “Under Russian law, prosecutors have up to a year — and 18 months in exceptional cases — before they are required” to bring Griner to trial, ESPN reported.

