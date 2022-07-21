MadameNoire Featured Video

A new mural featuring WBNA star Brittney Griner and other Americans detained abroad was unveiled in Washington D.C. on July 20.

Located in the Georgetown neighborhood of the nation’s capital, the 15-foot tall installation includes 18 Americans currently being held in other countries.

Griner, a player for the Pheonix Mercury, has been detained in Russia since February for illegally carrying hashish oil.

The athlete has since pled guilty to drug charges and her trial is ongoing.

The Meaning Behind The Mural

The faces featured in the mural were crafted using flour, water, sugar and paper, ABC News reports.

Artist Isaac Campbell explained in a press release that the portraits were intentionally made to “fade, tear and eventually disappear over time.”

Campbell highlighted how the use of degradable materials is meant to convey the urgency the government should invoke to “use the tools available to bring these Americans home — before their faces fade away and disappear from this wall.”

Speaking on Griner’s placement in the installation, Campbell told USA TODAY Sports:

“But most importantly, it was the expression on her face and the inviting nature that she says, ‘Come in and see these people that are now forever connected to me.'”

The artwork’s unveiling comes after President Joe Biden signed an executive order on July 19 aiming to further support families impacted by hostage-taking and the wrongful detention of U.S. citizens, as well as tackle the issue as a national emergency.

The James W. Foley Legacy Foundation claims there are currently 64 known citizens being wrongfully detained outside the U.S.

As sponsors of the mural, the Bring Our Families Home Campaign celebrated the new installation’s reveal on social media.

“We are proud to stand with BG! Thank you for the help of getting her portion up for the unveiling!” the organization tweeted.

If you’re in the DMV area, check out the mural in D.C. at 3125 M St NW.

