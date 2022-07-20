MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Uzi Vert assumes a non-binary status by changing their pronouns on Instagram. The changing of one’s pronouns indicates whether or not that person identifies as non-binary. The Human Rights Campaign defines non-binary as people who “identify as being both a man and a woman, somewhere in between or as falling completely outside of these categories.”

The world has been steadily evolving when it comes to gender identity, and Lil Uzi Vert and other celebrities are seeking to evolve with it. Here’s a few other notable stars that have also changed pronouns to better represent who they are.

Ever since Lil Uzi Vert released his debut album Luv is Rage 2 in 2017, he has been an enigma. The 26-year-old Philadelphian stunned some fans with his aesthetic and affinity for women’s jewelry, handbags and clothing.

“The women’s section is waaaay better than the men’s section. Always,” the rapper said during an interview with GQ. “The women’s section, you usually don’t have to get things tailored. It’s usually just on point.”

Lil Uzi Vert is self-assured and never seeks to defend their style choices. The change of pronouns is actually unsurprising to many.

Indya Moore

“I’m non-binary but I don’t really talk about it that much. I don’t feel like people really are there yet for understanding it, which I don’t mind, but I also acknowledge the way people see me as a woman,” Moore said in an interview with L’official.

Janelle Monáe

Singer, rapper and actress Janel Monáe came out as non binary in April 2022, during an episode of Red Table Talk. Speaking with the host Jada Pinkett Smith, Monáe proclaimed:

“I’m non-binary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely.” The outspoken advocate of women continued:

“I will always, always stand with women, I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary.”

The self proclaimed “android,” and Moonlight actress has always made it clear that they were extraterrestrial. They understood that the label of woman was far too small to encompass them.

Amandla Stenberg

When we first saw Amandla Stenberg in Hunger Games, in the heartbreaking role of Rue, we only knew that they were destined for stardom. The decade between then and now has revealed much more about the young talent. Teen Vogue reported on Stenbergs reveal on Tumblr.

Speaking with fans they admitted “the use of they/them pronouns made them comfortable. When they received pushback, they replied “I’m allowed to explore myself and how I see myself in the world however the f*** I want,”







Shea Couleé

The iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race alum is embracing their non-binary status. Their profession, an art cultivated in the gay and transgender culture requires gender bending. It’s this art, performing in drag, that allows Couleé the courage to embrace all parts of them. In an interview with Them, Coulé recalls telling a friend:

“I feel like I have this feminine personality that lives inside of me, and I just really wish that I could let her out.”

Embracing both the feminine and masculine Couleé is now using the terminology to let the world know they are both.

Kehlani

The past few years have been full of reevaluation for the “Blue Water Road” singer. They are finding their way in the world as a parent to 2-year-old Adeya Nomi with Javie Young White. While navigating their career and parenthood, they are embracing their place in the world as a non binary person. The songstress let us know that she is comfortable being who she’s become, according to Byrdie.

“I don’t mind when people say ‘she’ at all, but something feels really affirming when people say ‘they,’ Kehlani mused. “It feels like…you really see me.”

They are fierce advocates for others to walk in their truth. And is leading the way by walking in theirs.

