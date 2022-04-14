MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite Lil Uzi Vert sharing on social media that he and JT of the City Girls broke up last week, it seems as though the two are still on good terms.

Earlier this week, JT posted two photos of herself with Uzi and a clip of her leaning in to give the “Neon Guts” rapper a kiss.

In her caption, the City Girl simply wrote, “You know I love you like no one else could 🦇🦋💕.”

While it’s not clear if the two musicians are officially back together, JT’s post highlights that she hasn’t completely written Uzi off.

Uzi shared the couple’s split in a now-deleted tweet that said, “JT broke up with me over this dumb a– sh*-t🚶🏾‍♂️. I don’t even do nothin FML.”

That tweet came after he posted, “I don’t understand why y’all keep tryin f–k my lil life I got going on up … d–n what I do?”

The couple’s spat stemmed from a tweet Uzi originally posted in 2015, about an artist named Distortedd that said, “If you was meth I would do it all day long,” according to The Shade Room.

Distortedd reposted Uzi’s tweet about her on April 4, the outlet further detailed.

In posts shared by JT, the City Girl explained Uzi initially told her his tweet about Distortedd was fake instead of it being old. The “Act Up” rapper was assumably upset about the lie, which is why she broke up with Uzi.

“Idgaf if it was 2012, he said it was fake instead of old & since he wanted to run to the internet about it here y’all go,” the City Girl penned in a since-deleted tweet.

