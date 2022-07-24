MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie’s “type” was standing front row and center during her performance at Rolling Loud in Miami over the weekend.

The 29-year-old rapper shocked crowd-goers when she seemingly shoot her shot at a handsome fan in the middle of her show on July 22. A video of the cute exchange captured Saweetie pausing after an energetic performance. Staring out towards the crowd, the “Icy Chain” hitmaker locked eyes with an attractive gentleman standing close to the stage. The California native sent fans into a heart-eye tailspin when she started hitting on the cute attendee.

“What’s your name?” Saweetie asks the good-looking stan, to which he replies, “Will.”

The two chat it up for a brief moment, and during their short convo, Saweetie asks Will if he heard her verse on Mozzy’s new track “In My Face.” Then, the star’s DJ or hype man interjects with, “sis, he’s just your type!”

The entire crowd lights up with excitement after Saweetie flirts a little more with the lucky fan. It’s unclear what the femcee says throughout certain parts of the video, but judging by the look on her face, it seems like it was something rather cheeky and enough to send the entire crowd chanting “Will!” in unison.

After the show, Saweetie took to Instagram with a sexy video of her feet sticking outside of a car window with the caption:

“wya?”

Again…super unclear if the post was for lucky Will or if anything unfolded after their brief encounter, but fans are having a field day with the viral moment across social media.

One person on Twitter wrote:

“I would’ve folded so hard you could’ve made a burrito out of it.”

While another user chimed in:

“I genuinely wonder how far will got.”

Judging by Will’s Instagram page, it looks like he’s still floating on cloud nine from all that attention from Saweetie.

