MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Brown is charging fans $1,000 in order to attend his meet and greet. By the looks of the pictures, Team Breezy is getting their money’s worth. Photos of Chris Brown and his fans getting up close and personal are circulating on the interwebs.

In the flicks, the “Indigo” singer is hugging them from behind, holding them in his arms (like it was prom night) and even picked one fan up. Being so warm and personable with fans have been getting Brown major points. Even former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Masika Kalysha shouted him out.

With the praise came criticism as per usual. In a society that is as quick to call folks out as they are to congratulate, of course one would not arise without the other. While Brown did look like he was in good spirits, some tweeted that it looked performative and costed way, too, much.

“Chris Brown charging $1000 for a meet and greet and taking photos with black women like monkeys at the zoo is sending me,” one woman tweeted. “He really did not want y’all around.”

Other people stated the experiences were worth every dollar.

“1000$ for a life long memory/moment ain’t bad,” one user tweeted. “Y’all ain’t gone have no memories when y’all get old only thing y’all gone remember is paying bills.”

The 33-year-old crooner is currently touring with Lil’ Baby on their “One of Them Ones” tour. Tour stops include New York, New Jersey, Hartford, Toronto, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Chicago, Atlanta, West Palm Beach and more. The tour will wrap up on Oct. 11 in Los Angeles, California. Brown released his 10th album, Breezy, on June 24.

Take a look at the photos and reactions below and share your thoughts.

RELATED CONTENT: Chris Brown Said Diddy Passed On Signing Him To Bad Boy Records