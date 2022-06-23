MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite his checkered past, Chris Brown is revered as one of the top artists in the world. He began chasing his R&B dreams as a pre-teen. During his search for a record label to call home, everybody didn’t see his potential to become a star. Surprisingly, one of those people was Diddy.

While on Drink Champs, Breezy shared that Diddy passed on signing him during his early days.

“The funniest part- a lot of people don’t really know this- but Diddy turned me down, he said.

“It’s love now. That’s family, that’s my brother now,” he said about their relationship today. “Im’a keep it 100. So I was like 12, at this time. This was before I linked to Def Jam. It was me and one of my production managers’ son named TJ; he’s my brother to this day. Me and him were like a group.”

Brown and TJ’s duo didn’t have a name and clearly didn’t last long. Unfortunately for Diddy, he didn’t give the young bucks a slot at Bad Boy Records.

Chris Brown is gearing up for the release of his next album, Breezy, due out June 24. While he has collaborated with many of music’s top players, there’s one more artist on his wish list.

“Probably Beyoncé, only because of what that would look like, us really do a dope song with both of us dancing in it,” he said on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. “That would be dope, like a check off my to-do list. She’s probably the only one I haven’t worked with. I’m not turning it down.”

While that may be a beautiful song, most Black women who work with the Virginia crooner get criticized for it. Most recently, Normani felt Twitter’s wrath for appearing as his co-star in his “WE (Warm Embrace)” video.

