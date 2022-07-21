MadameNoire Featured Video

LisaRaye McCoy offered an olive branch to Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart ahead of the couple’s wedding earlier this year.

The rockiness between LisaRaye and her sister Brat increased in recent years as the two grew apart and clashed over family drama.

Brat’s partner Judy often gets involved in the sisters’ spats, such as when the Kaleidoscope Hair Products founder confronted LisaRaye about how airing the sisters’ dirty laundry was upsetting.

Still, Brat Loves Judy viewers witnessed a crucial turning point for the trio in a recent episode of the WeTV hit show.

In a recent episode, LisaRaye gifted Brat and Judy a peace offering just before the couple tied the knot.

“I wanted to do this really quickly before we go out there and let everybody witness this wonderful, amazing, loving union,” LisaRaye told Judy and Brat.

“I’m the type of person that I take away, I walk away and I reflect. And being the woman that you are, the mother that you are, the significant other that you are, the family member that you are now — our start over is a real start over for me,” LisaRaye continued, speaking to Judy. “I wanted to give both of you all this and I’d like for you to open it very quickly in front of me because it’s meaningful to me.”

Brat and Judy were happily surprised by the glass plaque LisaRaye got made for them.

The gift has the couple’s wedding date engraved on it and reads, “Grace 2/22/22.”

“Grace belongs to every family,” LisaRaye emphasized.

Reacting to the moment in a confessional, Judy said, “When we received the gift from LisaRaye, it was so thoughtful. So heartfelt and so at the right time. We were kind of taken aback like, ‘Oh!'”

“I think it’s a great start in moving forward and having a great relationship,” the haircare brand founder added.

