Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart have tied the knot. On Feb. 22, 2022, or 2/22/22, the WEtv reality stars got married at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia in front of 100 close family and friends, People reported. Draped in dresses designed by Esé Azénabor, Da Brat was escorted down the aisle by Jermaine Dupri while Dupart was escorted by her father Damon Dupart, Sr. to “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross.

At the reception, guests were serenaded by Keith Sweat and Le’Andria Johnson while enjoying savory plates of Southern-fried lobster tail with port wine braised short ribs over truffle mac and cheese, asparagus and broccolini catered by Bold Catering. The butter almond wedding cake was supplied by Cakes by La’Meeka.

Guests included Brat’s sister LisaRaye McCoy, who was a bridesmaid, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Shamea Morton and Rickey Smiley, who stepped in for the father-daughter dance with Brat.

Dupart said she and her wife chose “twosday” as their wedding date because it is reflective of their compatibility.

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while,” she told People. “So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime. It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, echoed those sentiments, saying that it didn’t take long for her to realize that Dupart was meant to be her wife.

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” she added. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

Da Brat added that their wedding is such a “milestone because, in the ’90s, things like this couldn’t happen.” She didn’t officially come out as lesbian until March 2020 when she revealed her relationship with Dupart.

“I met somebody that made me want to be so out loud and tell everybody and scream it from the mountaintops. So, I’m very grateful for that. It was like a weight lifted. I promise you, she was sent to me by God.”

The lovebirds are honeymooning in Turks and Caicos.

Da Brat and Dupart said “I do” a month after they revealed they were expecting their first child together. The special day was documented for their reality show, Brat Loves Judy, and we will get to see what the special day was like next season.