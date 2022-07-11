MadameNoire Featured Video

On a recent episode of Brat Loves Judy, the Funkdafied artist said she wasn’t happy with her sister LisaRaye McCoy airing their dirty laundry.

Brat’s feelings were a reaction to a podcast interview LisaRaye did earlier this year on TMZ’s It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper.

In her podcast interview, LisaRaye said she wasn’t privy to Brat and Judy’s decision to expand their family before the couple announced the news on social media.

When Brat addressed LisaRaye’s feelings in a Season 2 episode of her reality TV show, the musician said, “So my sister LisaRaye did an interview. And [she] brought up the fact about the baby and this post. And so she went into detail about again her not knowing.”

“I feel like we should handle our personal stuff or any questions that we have for each other amongst each other,” Brat added.

Regarding how Judy felt about the situation, the Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO said she wanted to talk to LisaRaye, especially since she knows Brat might find it difficult.

“No one knows the emotional stuff that happens behind closed doors with me and you,” Judy said to Brat.

In her confessional, the entrepreneur added, “Brat should look her sister in the f–king eyes and tell her that sh*t hurt her feelings.”

“One thing I don’t ever have to question is this one and how she don’t play about me. [And] I the same with her,” Judy said about her and Brat having each other’s backs. “I’m very protective of her, it’s important.”

See The Clip Below:

RELATED CONTENT: “‘How Dare You Feel Like You’re Entitled?’ LisaRaye Shares Advice Iyanla Gave About Her Relationship With Da Brat”