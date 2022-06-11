MadameNoire Featured Video

Newlyweds Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart are trying to have a child together but the road to motherhood has been a bumpy one. During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, they discussed their experience with in-vitro fertilization and said despite it being difficult due to complications, they won’t give up.

“We haven’t spoken about it much on social because we have had some ups and some downs on our journey, some complications, but we are still in the process,” Jesseca Dupart said. “She’s [Da Brat] never experienced it [motherhood] and she is a very caring person. She is the most nurturing person I’ve ever met in my whole entire life. So I just think that, that would be great and anything that I’m able to give her in this lifetime I will.”

Dupart, who has two sons and a daughter, said the IVF process even led to her being hospitalized due to blood clots.

“So, and since you’ve been through IVF, you can just imagine the journey, the complications,” Dupart told Hall. “I was hospitalized with blood clots. It’s just been a lot but we were not giving up…We want a baby together. So we want it to be, you know, we wanted, we want some of me, some of her. So we both had to go through different things to make it happen. This has been a journey.”

Da Brat, 48, said she has been to the doctor more than she’d like in order to work towards starting a family.

“I have been to the doctor more than I ever have in my whole life,” she said. “Goodness. How many pap smears a woman got to get? Damn.”

While they haven’t given up on starting a family, it seems like they are taking a pause.

“Well, I’m not gonna say we’re still trying,” Dupart said. “We are on our way.”

Watch them open about the difficult process below.