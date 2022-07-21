MadameNoire Featured Video

As the release date for Beyoncé’s seventh solo album, Renaissance, approaches, more details are being uncovered. The list of composers who collaborated with Beyoncé have been revealed.

Producers and songwriters behind the 16 tracks include The-Dream, Jay Z, Skrillex, Pharrell Williams, SYD of The Internet, Lucky Daye, Mike Dean, Tricky Stewart, Hit-Boy, Drake and Tems.

The Renaissance track list has also been revealed. Song titles include “I’m That Girl,” “Cozy,” “Plastic Off The Sofa,” “Virgo’s Groove,” “Thique” and “America Has A Problem.”

When she unveiled the album cover on Instagram, the 28-time Grammy winner said recording her latest LP was liberating and she hopes listeners feel as free as she did when they finally get to listen to it.

Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.

While preparing Renaissance, Beyoncé was cautious about whom she picked a collaborators. Once Detail, who produced “Drunk In Love,” was accused rape and sexual misconduct, she reportedly did background checks on all potential collaborators to make sure she wasn’t working with any sexual predators. A source told The Sun:

She stopped working with him and her team now run #MeToo checks on any potential collaborators. Two songs from high-profile artists have been rejected because of alleg­ations they are facing. Although neither has been found guilty, she’s sending a clear message to the industry in the wake of troubling cases from people like R Kelly and Harvey Weinstein.

Renaissance will be released July 29.