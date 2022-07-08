MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé has been making sure she isn’t collaborating with anyone accused of sex crimes for her next album. According to sources, the Houston native is running “Me Too” checks on artists she considered working with for her upcoming Renaissance album.

Beyoncé decided to do these background checks after Detail, who co-wrote “Drunk In Love,” was accused of sexual assault and rape by six women. A source told The Sun that she was “devastated” when she learned about those allegations. Due to these “Me Too” checks, two artists have already been crossed off the list of potential features.

She stopped working with him and her team now run #MeToo checks on any potential collaborators. Two songs from high-profile artists have been rejected because of alleg­ations they are facing. Although neither has been found guilty, she’s sending a clear message to the industry in the wake of troubling cases from people like R Kelly and Harvey Weinstein.

In August 2020, artists Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley came forward and accused Detail of raping and sexually abusing them, The Blast reported. Bebe Rexha, Tinashe, his former assistant Isabella Mack and songwriter Neisha Neshae have accused him of sexual misconduct as well. Buch sued Detail for $15 million for the alleged rape and emotional abuse she endured. She won the judgement by default due to Detail not responding. Mack has filed a lawsuit against him as well.

They added that some folks weren’t too happy with the 28-time Grammy winner’s new process.

She’s rubbed some people up the wrong way but she doesn’t care. She won’t go anywhere near you if you’ve been accused of going after one of her peers. Beyoncé is a leader in her business and wants to set an example that any abuse shouldn’t be normalized. This is why her new record is about empowering women.

Renaissance will be released on July 29.