It’s been years since Alicia Keys and Mashonda Tifrere waved the white flag and decided to bury the hatchet. When Swizz Beatz posted a photo on his Instagram of them embracing each other during Keys’ world tour, the internet was baffled.

Mashonda Tifrere accused Alicia Keys of having an affair with Swizzy over 10 years ago. She even wrote an open letter to Keys that was published online about the alleged affair. In the letter, she said the “You Don’t Know My Name” singer “contributed to the ending of my marriage” and that she “assisted in destroying a family.“ Since reconciling, they’ve been seen attending each other’s family gatherings and celebrating special occasions together. Beatz and the ladies also authored a book together about co-parenting, Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family.

When the Verzuz co-creator posted an Instagram slideshow of them all attending Keys’ concert, the photo of Keys and Tifrere didn’t sit well with some.

“Imma NEVER BE THIS MATURE…..and i don’t want to be…i wish ya’ll well…but i don’t have to be there,” one comment read.

Another person wrote, “She better than me…all imma say!!”

During an episode of Uncensored, Swizz Beatz expressed that it was crucial that all three of them resolve their issues because children were involved.

“We have kids involved. We had to take the time out and go back to that word communicate,” he said. “Everybody has their right to react. Everybody has the right to their emotions and everybody has to right to figure out how to move forward as adults and as parents.”

Beatz and Tifrere met in 1998 and married in 2004. Their divorce was finalized in 2010 but they had separated in 2008. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have been married since July 2010. They have two children together, Genesis and Egypt.