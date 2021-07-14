MadameNoire Featured Video

Alicia Keys is stepping outside of the studio and onto the movie set with her latest project. The 15-time Grammy Award-winner is producing a Netflix film Resort to Love, but was the butt of many jokes once the news was revealed on Twitter. Resort to Love follows a singer, played by Christina Milian, who is “reeling from a broken engagement and career meltdown” who takes a singing gig at an island resort where her ex-fiancé ,played by Jay Pharaoh, happens to be getting married. While she is there, she realizes that she wants him back, putting his engagement at risk.

The Twitterverse found irony in the fact that Keys is producing a film that aligns so closely with how she allegedly started her relationship with Swizz Beatz. In 2009, Swizz Beatz’s ex-wife singer Mashonda wrote an open letter accusing the “Girl on Fire” singer of contributing to the demise of her marriage by having an affair with Swizz, born Kaseem Dean, while they were still married.

“My concern with [Alicia Keys] is no longer the fact that she assisted in destroying a family but that she has the audacity to make these selfish comments about love and wanting to be with someone, even after knowing their situation,” Mashonda wrote on Twitter in 2009. “I feel that after [one] and a half years of you hiding this affair and acting like it [doesn’t] exist, that now is the time to confront it, since you talk so openly about it now… You have no idea how much pain I was caused because of this affair.”

Once their divorce was final in 2010, Keys and Dean married later that year. Even though Keys has never addressed these claims against her publicly, she has been deemed a homewrecker thanks to these allegations for over a decade.

After the Resort to Love trailer was shared on Twitter, the internet had a field day with Keys. Take a look at the tweets below.