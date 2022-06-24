MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo shut down the stage on June 23 after unveiling her drag persona “Amazonia Prime” during a surprise performance.

The “Rumors” singer debuted Amazonia Prime at a “Night of 1000 Lizzos” party in West Hollywood hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 alum Kornbread.

After the latter introduced a drag performer “new to the block” on stage, the party’s attendees were surprised to see Lizzo herself draped in drag and ready to slay.

RELATED CONTENT: “6 Black Drag Queens You Should Know And Love”

Before giving a performance of her latest single, “About Damn Time,” Lizzo addressed the crowd and said, “Happy Pride ya’ll. When you do a ‘Night of 1,000’ diva, you don’t understand what it means to be that diva. I’ve been a diva since I came out the f–king womb, b–ch.”

“I feel like I’m family, so we can all understand. I’ve been feeling so down, so depressed and so stressed lately. I feel so much hate from the world sometimes,” the singer said about the current state of her mental health. “But, to come into this place and feel love from the LGBTQIA+ community — by the way, since day motherf–king one, we’ve been walking together. It means so, so much to me.”

“Y’all don’t understand…. I WAS LIVING MY LIPSYNC DREAM LAST NIGHT!” Lizzo penned underneath footage from her performance shared on Instagram. “Thank you @kornbreadthesnack for putting on such a beautiful night of 1000 LIZZOS. I felt all of the (much needed!) love and appreciation ❤️. To all the queens…. I LOVE U SO MUCH. Y’all made a b–ch cry up there ❤️ xoxo.”

While on stage, Lizzo also debuted a new song and queer anthem called “Everybody’s Gay.” As the performer shared, the track will feature on her album dropping in July, titled Special.

RELATED CONTENT: “How To Be A Better LGBTQ Ally”