A new teaser just dropped for the latest collection of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park fashion line in collaboration with adidas.

The powerhouse brands are joining forces once again for an academia-inspired collection, titled “Halls of Ivy,” that includes green tracksuits, plaids, bodysuits, and lots of houndstooth. From what Ivy Park x Adidas have shared, the collection will feature “silhouettes for all genders, with sizes ranging from [XS] to [4X].”

It’s scheduled to drop on Dec. 9.

Celebrities like James Harden, Natalia Bryant and more made cameos the upcoming collection’s new campaign video.

The teaser also stars Beyoncé’s daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4.

On Instagram, people took to the comments of the collection’s teaser to blatantly tell Beyoncé that they’re broke. Despite being excited to see all the cameos in the clip and the new styles included in Ivy Park’s upcoming drop, they jokingly implied Beyoncé needs to stop coming for their coins.

“Why she keep trying to break our pockets every three months,” and “Protect my bank account Lord” fans wrote.

“WE BROKE BEYONCÉ 😭😭😭😭😭,” another added.

Users also couldn’t believe how much Rumi and Blue have grown up, or how much the two resemble each other and their mother. In the comments of two screengrabs taken from the teaser shared by The Shade Room they said things like:

“Blue and Rumi are twins!! Gorgeous 😍😍,” “Everyone has the same face!! Triplets,” “I couldn’t tell which one was Blue! Gorgeous family 🔥,” and “Omg Rumi is so beautiful. Looking just like her big sis 😍 .”

One funny commenter even wrote, “Jay-Z really said copy and paste.”

