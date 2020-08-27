“I Ain’t Gotta Cook Sh*t. I Got A Wife” Melody And Martell Holt Argue About Gender Roles

It’s no secret that Martell and Melody Holt have had their fair share of issues as husband and wife. Most notably his habitual cheating. And while we know that in real time the two are in the process of divorce, on the show they’re still living as husband and wife.

And while the two have lived with one another and their four children for over a decade, they’re still trying to establish how gender roles will operate in their home.

Martell seems to take issue with the fact that Melody is being pulled away from their home as she is working on various projects for her businesses and brands.

In the meantime, Martell has been the one in the house taking care of the couple’s four children.

And apparently, when Melody walked in the house one night without dinner, he didn’t appreciate it.

He wasn’t shy about telling her either.

As they’re sitting in bed, Melody still half-way working, Martell says, “I have some legitimate concerns when it comes to your schedule. Like now, me in here doing everything with the kids. I did everything except order a pizza. And I think that you’re bringing some food home and now that’s another thing for me to worry about. And that’s probably why I’m not well. It’s like you got so many ‘important’ things that’s taking up your time.”

Melody responds saying, ‘I’m wanting to make it happen while it can happen.”

Martell says, ‘You can’t have four of five things that doesn’t involve the kids or me.”

He brings up the fact she didn’t have food in hand that evening.

Melody reminds him that she cooked two meals the other day.

And the conversation devolves from there.

You can watch it all go down in the video below.

“Love and Marriage: Huntsville” airs on OWN this Saturday, August 29 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT)