The internet is still talking about Amber Rose’s viral interview on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper Podcast. During Rose’s appearance, the outspoken model and influencer admitted that she didn’t believe in God and argued against some of the scripture in the Christian bible.

She also spoke about her rocky relationship with Kanye West, and according to the SlutWalk founder, she isn’t surprised that the rapper’s marriage with Kim Kardashian didn’t last long.

The topic sparked after Raquel asked the 38-year-old mother of two if she could see Kim and Kanye’s divorce coming from afar, to which she responded:

“Of course… I mean, I always hope for the best for people to be happy. I have my own issues and feelings about how our relationship was.”

Amber and Kanye dated from 2008 to 2010, but a year after their break-up, Ye was already back on the dating scene with Kim. While the split hurt, Amber said she had no ill feelings toward the Grammy-winning artist.

Later in the clip, Raquel quickly pointed out that both Amber and Kim share the same birthdays. While she thought the two stars may share a few things in common, Rose quickly drew the line of comparison there, noting how they both grew up “completely different.”

“I grew up poor in Philly. I had to hustle and struggle, and her life was very privileged with money, and you know, being out here in LA, which is cool, but I always hope for the best for them,” the “GYHO” artist shared. “I’ve never really had any ill feelings like I hope they get divorced, or he gonna get his day. I was kind of just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz. Even after just doing my thing. I never really thought about it much…”

Amber said Kim appears to be happier now that she’s in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Amber Rose said Kanye bullied her for “10 Years” following their split

During an interview with The No Jumper podcast in 2020, Rose said she was quick to dissociate herself from the “Jesus Walks” hitmaker after he began publically slut shaming her following their split in 2010.

“That’s what narcissists do, right? You share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy the jewelry, you shout-out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person and then the person decides that this is not what they want their life to be. I opted out,” she explained. “I don’t want my life to be like that. I’m not that type of person.”

Ultimately, the sex-positive activist decided to part ways with the rapper because of how different they both were.

“It’s just not my type of people. It’s not my down-to-earth cool people. I like cool people,” the Philly native shared before adding:

“I like compassionate people. I’m not vindictive. I’ve been offered book deals to talk about him and just wild sh*t. I don’t want money from stuff like that. Not all money is good money. I don’t live my life like that. That wouldn’t make me happy. Even if somebody is picking on me, which he has for 10 years. He has bullied me for 10 years.”

