Amber Rose revealed that she doesn’t believe in Jesus Christ. During a visit to It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper, the Philly-bred beauty said Christianity doesn’t make sense to her.

“I just don’t believe Jesus like died and like came back to life for my sins,” she said. “I just believe that’s crazy. That’s ludicrous. I believe it’s manipulative.”

Amber Rose added that she believes more in science and evolution. She’s not a scientologist, though.

“I just I don’t understand how the first human species was on earth six to eight million years ago, and religion just started 2,000 years ago,” she continued. “It just doesn’t add up. It doesn’t make sense. Even homosapiens. We’ve been here for 15, 20,000 years.”

The Slut Walk organizer said at one point her mother was into religion heavily and it influenced how she ran their household. But after a while, she distanced herself.

“My mom had her moments where she was really heavy in the church. Then it was like, you can’t watch the The Simpsons or these kinds of cartoons because that’s the devil. And then it was like, alright you can watch it now. I’m done with it. They do some wild s***. I don’t f*** with that church anymore.”

Rose said she’d rather practice Buddhism because it focuses more on living righteously.

“I just have a lot of questions,” she said about Christianity. “I prefer Buddhism because it’s not really a religion. It’s like a philosophy, just to be a good person. And they accept you for your mistakes.”

Not being judged and being free of double standards is important to Rose. She’s been an advocate of being sex positive when it comes to women. It’s actually been a theme of her new rap songs “Get Your Hoe On (GYHO)” and her latest single “Gotcha.” On “Gotcha,” which was produced by Mannie Fresh, she brags about her sexual prowess and how it keeps men in a trance while her pocket stay on swole.

“Rose’s unapologetic music continues to align with her core beliefs to empower women and continue to push the envelope and spark conversation of equality,” read the song’s description. Listen to it below.