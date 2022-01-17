MadameNoire Featured Video

Sometimes we take a look back and absolutely cringe at some of the things we’ve said in the past, and celebrities are no different.

Amber Rose took to Twitter recently to address an old, resurfaced Tweet that is making its rounds across the internet. Back in 2015, the model and SlutWalk founder took aim at Kanye West amid their public feud, but to add insult to injury, “Muva” also dragged the Kardashian family into the middle of the mess.

“@kanyewest I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u,” she wrote at the time.

The comment came in response to Ye’s appearance on The Breakfast Club that year, where he revealed that he had to take “30 showers” to get rid of Rose’s “essence” before getting with Kim.

Neither comment was favorable, and now Rose, who is a proud mother of two boys, admitted that the snarky Tweet was absolutely “immature” looking back on the situation.

“Man F**k that old ass tweet I never got an apology for his “30 Showers” comment but f**k it,” Amber explained.

The star continued:

“I started my Slutwalk and helped Millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against Slut shaming so something amazing came out of it. Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either. Shit was old and immature af of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made. Moving forward…. Learn from my mistakes. We all have kids and family’s life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl I just wanna spread love and positivity.”

We love to see the growth!!

Kanye nor Kim have said anything about the Tweet, but maybe things are better left unsaid. All in all, it was great to see Amber fess up to her mistakes, because the situation certainly could have turned messy, especially since Kanye and Kim appear to be going through a tough divorce settlement at the moment.

Would you have done the same? Tell us down below!

