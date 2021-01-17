MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams’ mother, Shirley Williams, passed away in 2020, which she has openly spoken about on The Wendy Williams Show. As the family continues to grieve, her brother revealed that Williams didn’t attend their mother’s funeral but her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, did.

“My mother always said stand by your family and your sisters,” Tommy Williams said in the video. “But what makes somebody not go to their mother’s funeral? I don’t understand not giving a salute to the one person who was always there and showed you support. I don’t understand how a person cannot go to a funeral and hold up the one person or the family member that you do have, the parent that you do have left, and just move on. Keep it moving. I don’t understand how to keep living somebody who could cause that type of pain.”

In the video, he said that Williams, 56, attended her mother’s wake with her 19-year-old son Kevin Jr, but decided to not attend the funeral. He said that Williams told him that she said she would be leaving the day of her mother’s funeral but instead stayed in town and had lunch with Hunter.

Williams also expressed appreciation to Hunter for attending his mother’s funeral. Despite the pain Hunter caused Williams’ sister, he said there are no hard feelings between them.

“Wendy’s ex Kevin came out to support the family and I appreciate that,” he added. “There’s no malice that I have towards him, never will be there. He made a choice, it was a poor choice and it was the one that broke the camel’s back. –But I appreciate him coming to the funeral for my mother.”

Grieving is a complicated process with no time limit or logic. Plus, it is devastating when you lose a parent. Funerals give people the chance to honor the person who passed away, reflect on their life and say a final farewell, which for some is unbearable. Though Williams may not understand his sister’s decision, it must be accepted.

Williams is not only a gossip queen but also very transparent with her fan base, so this will most likely be addressed on Monday’s episode (1/18/2021) of The Wendy Williams Show.