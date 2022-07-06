MadameNoire Featured Video

Ray J’s latest grand gesture proves that he and his sister Brandy are one of the closest sibling duos in the entertainment industry.

The Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star recently showed off a sizable tattoo just above his knee that he recently got of Brandy, in honor of his big sister being his “best friend.”

Ray J shared footage of himself getting the tattoo on Instagram on July 5.

The new ink replicates a detailed photo of Brandy rocking braids — a go-to hairstyle for “The Vocal Bible.”

The artwork also includes Brandy’s signature penned on her face and the phrases “Best Friends 4 Ever” and “From Ray J with love.”

Ray J explained in his caption that the tattoo is the first of several more important people and things in life he plans on getting inked.

“New @brandy tattoo by one of the greastest!! @_mashkow_,” he penned underneath the post. “I’m getting my whole leg tatted with – music – love – scriptures – the vocal bible – family – ghosts – [and] positive words and themes.”

“Real gothic-like,” the “I Hit It First” musician said, describing the aesthetic and style he wants the tattoos to have.

Dubbing the placement of the artwork on his body as “The Holy Leg,” Ray J said the completed vision is “gonna take a minute” to get finished.

“FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!! ❤️🤎🖤,” the father of two said of his big sister.

How Social Media’s Responding To Ray J’s Latest Tatt

IG users took to the comments to applaud Ray J for showing Brandy love in such a significant and permanent way.

Users wrote, “That is pure love!!!😢😍🙌🔥” and “Eternal Love ❤️ Love You & Your Sister’s Bond 💫 @rayj.”

“I love this!!!! Most people wait until someone passes away to [get] a tattoo of them to prove how much they loved them!!” another penned. “I love that he did this while she’s here to see [it] and know how much her brother loves her!!!!”

On the flip side, one commenter referred to the tattoo as “scary and dope.”

Meanwhile, another described the placement of the artwork on Ray J’s thigh as “cringey” since Brandy is his sister.

For the record, Brandy also shared her reaction in the comments — simply saying, “Brooooooo ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

What do you think of Ray J’s latest ink?

