Ray J recently spilled shocking details about the end of his relationship with Kim Kardashian and the alleged truth behind the public release of the former couple’s sex tape.

The rapper and reality star said in a revealing and bombshell interview with the Daily Mail that he and Kim may have remained a couple if the drama surrounding the 2008 lawsuit his mother Sonja Norwood filed naming siblings Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob never happened.

Sonja’s suit accused the Kardashians of spending upwards of $120,000 on her AMEX credit without her consent.

The case was eventually settled out of court.

“Apart from them stealing money from my family, we would probably still be together now,” Ray J said of him and Kim, adding, “But when that happened, I said I don’t want to be sleeping around with you no more — you stole money from my family.”

“So that’s why we stopped speaking,” he noted.

Ray J and Kim began dating in 2002 when they were both 21 years old.

The former couple’s sex tape was filmed that year during Kim’s birthday trip to Mexico, but it wasn’t until 2007 that the tape was released via Vivid Entertainment.

Ray J said he never had a copy of any of the sex tapes with Kim. Born William Ray Norwood Jr., what the Love & Hip Hop star said in his conversation with the UK-based tabloid differed from the narrative told on Hulu’s new series The Kardashians — in which Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West picked up the second sex tape from Ray J and delivered it back to Kim.

Ray J claims he only held onto photos and messages between him and Kim over the years and that those were the private things he shared with Kanye when the two men met back in October and talked for four hours at a private LAX airport terminal.

Ray J said he was unhappy with Kim suggesting he may have a video of himself “sticking a dildo in [her] a*s” on her family’s new show, so he decided to share his story and clear the air.

The L&HH star feels Kim’s comment falsely portrays him “like a rapist and dirty perv” and Ray J said doesn’t want his children’s perception of him tainted.

In alleged Instagram DMs he cited as evidence of a more recent conversation between himself and Kim, the latter allegedly referred to the dildo comment as a “sarcastic joke.”

The “I Hit It First” rapper claims he’s tired of the Kardashians profiting over the sex tape and subsequently leaving him blackballed in the industry over his ties to the situation.

While Ray J said he was the one who pitched the idea of the first sex tape’s release (as a way for Kim to get clout after Paris Hilton’s was leaked) — it was Kim and her mother Kris Jenner who orchestrated the former couple’s intimate video going public.

Ray J said Kim was always the one in possession of the tapes and that he regrets agreeing to the first one’s release because it led to him having to walk “on eggshells” for the past 14 years as he watches the Kardashians “humiliate” and “defame” him.

The L&HH star shared that the aftermath of the sex tape’s release has been detrimental to his career and even left him “suicidal” at one point.

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” Ray J told the Daily Mail about coming forward with his truth concerning the sex tapes. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

The Kardashians have yet to respond to Ray J’s interview. Read more about all the details revealed via the Daily Mail.

