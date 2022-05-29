MadameNoire Featured Video

They say love will make you do the craziest things. The sentiment appears to ring true for Chrisean Rock, who just paid tribute to her rapper boyfriend Blueface in the most unconventional way.

Over the weekend, an Instagram video shared by the “Thotiana” rapper captured Rock getting a tattoo of the hip-hop star’s face on her neck. As you can see, it wasn’t a little tattoo either.

The detailed image of Blueface’s mug was inked all the way down from her chin to her collar bone.

In a separate video, Blueface seemingly confessed that he wanted to “test” Rock to see how far she would go for him. So, maybe the tattoo idea was his all along? Who knows!

“If you f*cking with Blueface, it’s a test. I’m going to ask you to do a bunch of stuff that I don’t really care if you do or not… I do the most for you,” he said, as his lady smiled at the camera.

“I do the most for you,” she replied before the rapper added: “Yeah you do, and I do, like, a little bit of the most for you.”

This isn’t the only tattoo she has of Blueface

This isn’t the first time that Rock has gotten body art done in honor of her sweetie.

After the couple first began dating in 2021, the Instagram influencer and model inked Blueface’s name on the side of her face.

Well, it looks like Rock and her rapper boo are on good terms, for now.

Back in November 2021, the two were at odds with each other after Blueface booted her from his record label.

In February, the reality TV, star who appeared in the rapper’s Blue Girls Club reality series, was arrested on crack and cocaine charges in Oklahoma, according to Hip Hop DX. The aspiring singer was allegedly caught selling the aforementioned substances out of a stolen vehicle, which Blueface later claimed was his.

Chrisean Rock gets into a heated physical fight with Blueface’s family

Now, it appears as though Rock was involved in a physical altercation with Blueface’s family. On May 28, the star’s mother, Karlissa Saffold took to her Instagram story to address the issue.

“All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that’s all that matters. Carry on,” she wrote tagging a picture of her swollen face alongside the message. Saffold added in a separate post:

“And neither will the police of the judge. The End.”

Yikes! It looks like the rapper’s sister Kaliwae was also allegedly attacked by Rock during the fight, too. Check out what she had to say down below.

RELATED CONTENT: Blueface’s Mother & Stepfather Victims Of Violent Home Invasion