Blueface’s former artist Chrisean Rock can’t seem to let go of the personal relationship they had. In November 2021, she was dropped as an artist from his label, Blueface Records, but it wasn’t an amicable end to their professional relationship because of their relationship history.

Rock, born Chrisean Malone, was arrested in Oklahoma on Feb. 14 and charged with receive, possess, conceal stolen vehicle and distribution of controlled substance, possess with intent after being accused of stealing Blueface’s Mercedes-Benz G Wagon and trying to sell crack cocaine, HipHopDX reported. After her arrest, the “Bussdown” rapper shared their text message exchange along with a disturbing way that Rock professed her love for him. In one photo, “I [love} Blue-Rock” was written in blood on a wall in his house. On his Instagram story, he said Rock broke into his home and cut herself in the process and left a note written in blood.

In the text messages, he tried to talk some sense into her.

“You finna mess up yo whole life,” he texted her. “SMH good luck police waiting for yo a** at the state line. Car has a tracking device in it btw. You better off parking it take a train or flight to bmore you not gone make it driving. That car takes a lot of gas.”

He added, “You’re useless to your mom in jail. You’re only gonna cause more pain on your family. I don’t think you fully understand the crimes you committed. You’re driving a stolen car with bad tags and … you left your DNA at the crime scene.”

The Los Angeles native added that just because they had been intimate and that he told her he loved her at one point doesn’t mean its okay to steal his car “and drive it across the country and give it to their mom.” Blueface also accused her of telling multiple lies, including lying about being pregnant.

After her arrest, Blueface mentioned that she asked that he bail her out of jail.

Rock is no longer listed as an inmate in any Oklahoma county jails.